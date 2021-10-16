Beirut Blast Probe: France 'deeply Concerned' By Lebanon Unrest, Calls For 'de-escalation'

After at least 6 were killed in a gunfire attack and a deadly fight erupted as investigation for the Beirut port blast was ongoing, France on Friday, 15 October expressed "deep concerns" over the hindrance to the probe. It called for all the parties involved in the unrest to bring de-escalation, French media reported, citing the foreign ministry’s statement. The violent clashes ensued after a demonstration, organised by Shia parties against the lead investigator into the blast, spiralled out of control and turned volatile. Both Shia Hezbollah and Amal parties have been eyeing the prosecutor Tarek Bitar, as the latter insisted on subpoenaing top officials during the Beirut port blast probe. Supporters of the Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies converged in the Lebanese capital to demonstrate against the judge for probing the incident.

"Lebanese judiciary must be able to work independently and impartially within the framework of this investigation, without hindrance, and with the full support of the Lebanese authorities,” a statement from French foreign ministry read. Further, condemning the violence, France said, “The Lebanese people are waiting for full light to be shed on the port explosion. They have a right to the truth.”

Nobody held accountable for Beirut blast yet

A blast occurred in Lebanon’s Beirut port on 4 August, 2020, killing more than 200 people and destroyed the metropolis.

Families of the victims had joined hands to protest against the suspension of the investigation earlier into the blast that killed more than 219. September last year, lead judge Tarek Bitar was coerced into suspending the investigation after accused interior minister Nouhad Machnouk formally requested his exclusion from the case. Nobody was held accountable for the explosion that grabbed the international headlines and obliterated the Lebanese capital while rendering more than 7,000 injured. It was later found that the company that bought the ammonium nitrate which exploded in Beirut had possible links to two Syrian businessmen under US sanctions.

The revelation was made in a report by documentary filmmaker Firas Hatoum and stated that both the businessmen supported Bashar al-Assad. In December, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, and at least three ex-ministers were indicted by the court on charges of negligence in relation to the deadly explosion. Diab, however, argued that his hands "were clean". Diab had also allegedly garnered Hezbollah and its allies' backing after Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned due to the mass anti-government demonstrations post the blasts.