UK: 18-year-old Afghan Teenager Murdered In London; Police Launches Investigation

The London Police have launched an investigation into the murder of an Afghan teenager on October 14, ANI reported citing local media. Hazrat Wali, 18, of Notting Hill, died in hospital on 12 October, after being stabbed on a sports field in the southwestern London suburb of Twickenham.

"A murder investigation has been initiated and officers are calling for witnesses and anybody with information to come forward," the Metropolitan Police said, as per ANI.

Hazrat Wali was an Afghan refugee studying in the United Kingdom. According to local media, his family is still in Afghanistan. The police retrieved CCTV footage from the area and spoke with numerous witnesses who claimed they saw a dispute before the young man was stabbed, according to detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall.

Detective Tunstall, a member of the specialist Crime command stated, "We are still investigating the reason for this horrific incident and are exploring several leads. We know there were several people on the field at the time, and anyone who hasn't spoken to the cops yet should do so right away," ANI reported.

Commander for policing in Southwest London, Chief Superintendent Elisabeth Chapple also said that at this terrible time, sympathies are with the young kid and his family. No young person should be killed in London, and the police will do everything possible to assist their colleagues in the inquiry. Residents in the neighbourhood should expect an increased police presence. She also encouraged the locals with concerns or knowledge that could help, to contact those officers and share what they know.

Incident has left Wali's schoolmates 'numb'

Hazrat Wali, an Afghan refugee, was verified locally as the adolescent who was tragically stabbed on a sports field in southwest London. The 18-year-old victim was tragically injured around 4.45 p.m. on 12 October in Twickenham's Craneford Way and was brought to an out-of-town hospital, where he was declared dead at 5.54 p.m. The incident occurred in front of students, and a teacher hurried over to do CPR to save Mr Wali's life. Due to the tragedy, students at Richmond upon Thames College, where Wali was a student, have been left "numb" as per local media reports. Some witnesses videotaped the incident, and authorities have advised them not to share it on social media.

