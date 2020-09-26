Belarus Authorities Detain Top Opposition Leader's Lawyer Amid Anti-government Protests

Amidst the ongoing mass anti-government protests in Belarus, a top opposition leader's lawyer Lyudmila Kazak was arrested by the authorities on Friday, September 25. As per reports, Kazak went missing on Thursday, with police confirming later that she was detained; she has now been released after paying a fine.

Belarus opposition leader's detained lawyer freed

Last month, Belarus saw the start of mass protests after the results of the presidential elections deemed President Alexander Lukashenko the winner with 80% votes. Protesters have claimed that the election was rigged and have thus called for Lukashenko’s resignation. Belarus police have been accused of using violent tactics against the protesters in addition to mass arrests.

As per reports, Lyudmila Kazak was charged with not obeying the police. Kazak in the past has defended Maria Kolesnikova, a key member of a council Belarus’ political opposition.

Kazak's arrest comes after the arrest of Yegor Martinovich, the chief editor of a popular news outlet called Nasha Niva. As per reports, Martinovich has been accused of slandering a public official and as a result, faces up to three years in prison. The action of Belarus police and other officials against the protesters in the past weeks have gained international condemnation, with the UN suspecting large scale human rights violations.

The European Union has begun debate on possible sanction against Belarus but due to internal conflict has not been able to reach a consensus. The UK on September 24 stated that it was preparing to impose targeted sanctions on Belarusian officials involved in human rights abuse as a means to hold President Lukashenko accountable. Anti-Lukashenko protests have been going on in Belarus for almost seven weeks, with nearly 200,00 people frequently taking to the streets of Minsk.

(With AP inputs)

