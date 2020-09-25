UK To Sanction Lukashenko Regime Over Alleged Human Rights Abuse Of Belarus Protestors

The United Kingdom is preparing to sanction individuals for their alleged involvement in Human Rights violations in Belarus. As per reports dated Thursday, September 24, the UK authorities are working with the United States and Canada to hold Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his government accountable for their actions against the protestors.

Belarus has been gripped in turmoil and chaos ever since the declaration of recent election results last month. The election results proclaimed authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko's victory with 80% votes which led to his opposition leaders calling the elections rigged and protestors demanding Lukashenko's resignation.

Read: China Says Is Supports Belarus President Lukashenko

UK to hold Lukashenko accountable

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab while addressing the House of Commons in London on Thursday, said the European Union’s delay on the matter had prompted the UK and other like-minded allies to adopt ‘targeted sanctions’ against Belarusian authorities in response to its alleged human rights abuses. Raab added, “We will apply all the tools at our disposal to hold Lukashenko and his regime to account”.

Belarusian masses once again took to the streets on September 23 to protest the unannounced inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko. As per reports, protestors were brutally repressed by the police who used water cannons and truncheons to disperse the crowd.

Read: EU Says Belarus President's Inauguration Will Deepen Crisis

As per reports, the European Union has stated that the rushed inauguration of Lukashenko is devoid of democratic legitimacy and the bloc will not accept the result of the August 9 presidential election.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population, as expressed in numerous, unprecedented and peaceful protests since the elections, and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus”.

Belarus protests have been raging for nearly seven weeks now and reports suggest that over 350 arrests were made during the Thursday protests.

(With Ap inputs)

Read: Poland's Duda Demands Respect For Human Rights In Belarus

Read: Germany Refuses To Recognise Lukashenko As Belarus President After Secret Inauguration