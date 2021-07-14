Belarus: Children Hurled Off Bouncy Castle After Strong Winds Blows It 30-ft In Air; WATCH

In a terrifying incident, three bouncy castles went out of control after strong winds carried them 30 feet off the ground during a festival in Belarus. The incident occurred in the northern town of Alexandria, where children were playing on three bouncy castles stationed there during a festival. After a strong gust of wind blew, one of the bouncy castles in the shape of a dragon began to rise up and spin in circles, hurling the children off it. The second bouncy castle took an even more dangerous turn after it rose in the air in a vertical position sending children flying off. A third blew into the air and crashed into a tent.

"A boy literally tumbled out of the castle. He was very scared, but it seems that he was not badly injured," DailyMail quoted an eye-witness named Alesya as saying. "The castle flew over us like a balloon and was carried over a fence. The second crashed into a nearby tent. There was some kind of glass, and it broke. The owner suffered a leg injury," she added.

A local newspaper reported that the bouncy castles went rogue after they were overheated by the sun which caused them to rise up and float away. The reporter Igor Gubar said, "Huge bouncy castles, heated by the sun, suddenly rose into the air with children playing on them."

Fortunately, major damage was averted after the soldiers stationed there rushed to the aid of the children. Four children and three adults were injured in the incident. According to DailyMail, all seven hurt in the incident were treated at Shklov Central District Hospital and a girl was sent for a CT scan at Mogilev Regional Children's Hospital after she suffered a leg injury. An investigation into the incident has been launched by Belarus police.

Watch the video of the bouncy castle floating away

(Image credits- east2west)