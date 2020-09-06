Belarus IT Workers Move Abroad As Lukashenko's Forces Crackdown On Mass Protests

Belarus has been witnessing mass protests for nearly four weeks now and scores of IT workers took to the streets of capital Minsk on Friday, September 4 to join the ongoing demonstrations against the disputed reelection of President Alexander Lukashenko.

According to Bloomberg reports, an increasing number of tech workers are now fleeing the country as the IT haven is falling into the hands of the authoritarian ruler.

Tech Workers protest police brutality

According to the reports, the tech workers took to the streets protesting against the police brutality that erupted after Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory on Aug. 9.

In addition, the executives of some companies signed an open letter warning that the harsh crackdown could lead in-demand workers to quit the country. As per reports, the signatories included Arkadiy Dobkin, founder and chief executive officer of US-listed EPAM Systems, Victor Kislyi of World of Tanks, and Yuri Gurski, an investor who has sold Belarusian apps to Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

On Friday, a human chain was also formed outside the High Technology Park after the government authorities raided one of the companies and detained several workers which include the company's top manager accusing them of financial abuses. The park is reported to house 750 IT companies that employ 58,000 people and currently account for more than 6% of Belarus' GDP.

Protestors are demanding a free and fair election and an end of state-sponsored violence. People in large numbers have taken to streets to protest against the outcome of the recently concluded election, following which Lukashenko ordered a crackdown on demonstrators. One protestor reportedly died in the clashes between police and the protesters, while over 7,000 have been arrested so far.

According to the reports, the main opposition challenger in the vote Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called upon the United Nations for help in wake of growing protests. The protesting IT workers on Friday formed “chains of solidarity” in different parts of the city demanding Lukashenko's resignation who is accused of trying to extend his 26-year rule in Belarus with a rigged election.

