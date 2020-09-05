Belarus Opposition Leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Urges UN To Halt Crackdown On Protestors

Belarus' opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently living in an exile in neighbouring Lithuania, has urged the United Nations to intervene in an ongoing crackdown on protesters. Tikhanovskaya on September 4 urged the global organisation to use all mechanisms possible to halt the crackdown, including sanctions on individuals working closely with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who emerged as the main challenger in the August 9 presidential poll, said that a "nation cannot be hostage to one man's thirst of power" urging the United Nations to immediately send a team to the Balkan country to document the situation on the ground. The informal meeting between Tikhanovskaya and the United Nations came after police in Belarus arrested students, who were peacefully protesting in the capital Minsk.

IT workers join protests

Scores of IT workers and students took to the streets of capital Minsk on Friday to join the ongoing mass protest against the "last living dictator of Europe". The protesting IT workers on Friday formed “chains of solidarity” in different parts of the city demanding Lukashenko's resignation. Belarusian authorities on August 10 had declared the controversial election result which announced the authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko as the clear winner with over 80 percent of votes.

The opposition leaders, including Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, immediately called out authorities for the result calling it rigged in favour of Lukashenko. The disputed result was followed by people taking to streets and clashing with police, where one demonstrator lost his life. The international community was quick to respond, including the European Union, which urged Lukashenko to respect the basic human rights of the Belarusian people.

