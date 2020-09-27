Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko ‘has To Go’, Says French President Emmanuel Macron

Amidst the ongoing mass anti-government protests in Belarus, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko ‘has to go’. While speaking to the French weekly Journal du Dimanche, Macron called the situation in Belarus ‘crisis of power’ and added that Lukashenko has an ‘authoritarian power’ that cannot accept the logic of democracy, which is hanging on by force. ‘It is clear’ that Lukashenko has to step down.

Belarus saw the start of mass protests after the results of the presidential elections deemed President Alexander Lukashenko the winner with 80% votes. Protesters have claimed that the election was rigged and have thus called for Lukashenko’s resignation. Last week, the European Union also refused to recognise Lukashenko as the country’s legitimate president.

As the embattled leader has launched a brutal crackdown against the demonstrators, Belarus police have been accused of using violent tactics against the protesters in addition to mass arrests. Lukashenko’s move has been condemned by the West, however, he still enjoys support from Moscow. Recently, the Belarusian leader triggered new demonstrations and fresh criticism after holding a secret inauguration for himself.

Macron ‘impressed’ by protesters

As Belarus protests entered its eighth week despite multiple reports of arrest and crackdown on anti-government demonstrations, Macron told the French weekly that he had been ‘impressed by the courage of the protesters’. He said that despite knowing the risks, the demonstrators in Belarus are pushing forward with the movement to make democracy come alive in the country that has been deprived of it for so long. Further, he added that ‘women, in particular, command our respect’.

Meanwhile, the action of Belarus police and other officials against the protesters in the past weeks have gained international condemnation, with the UN suspecting large scale human rights violations. The European Union has begun debate on possible sanction against Belarus but due to internal conflict has not been able to reach a consensus. The UK on September 24 stated that it was preparing to impose targeted sanctions on Belarusian officials involved in human rights abuse as a means to hold President Lukashenko accountable. Anti-Lukashenko protests have been going on in Belarus for almost seven weeks, with nearly 200,00 people frequently taking to the streets of Minsk.

