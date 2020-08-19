Belarus Opposition Leader Appeals To EU To Reject Election Result

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian opposition leader, who emerged as the main challenger in the recently concluded presidential poll has urged the European Union leaders to denounce the disputed election result. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently in exile in Lithuania has issued a video message, where she urged EU leaders to reject the rigged result of the August 9 vote and also said that she would conduct fresh poll if Alexander Lukashenko steps down. "I call on you not to recognise these fraudulent elections. Lukashenko has lost all legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world," Tikhanovskaya said in the video message. This comes as the European Union leaders are due to hold an emergency video conference to discuss the Belarus issue on August 19.

Belarusian authorities on August 10 declared the controversial result which announced the authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko as the winner with over 80 per cent of votes. The opposition leaders, including Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, immediately called out authorities for the result calling it rigged in favour of Lukashenko. The disputed result was followed by people taking to streets and clashing with police, where one demonstrator reportedly died. Tikhanovskaya had issued another video message last week from Lithuania, where she urged people to protest peacefully and levelled a series of allegations against Belarusian authorities.

International community on result

The international community, including the European Union and the United States, immediately condemned Belarussian authorities for violently cracking down on "peaceful" protesters asking them to respect the fundamental rights of its people. The United States also claimed that the elections were not free and fair adding that it supports the democratic desire of Belarusian people. It is said that Belarus is one of the last surviving dictatorships in Europe because of its leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is infamous for repressing opponents, controlling media, among other things.

