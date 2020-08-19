Belarus President Lukashenko Slams Opposition For Attempting To Seize Power

On August 18, the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko accused that the opposition’s coordination council formation as an “attempt to seize power” and warned of counter-measures in response. His statements came after a flood of protesting mob rallied outside the detention center in Minsk where the husband of Belarus's main opposition leader, Sergei Tikhanovsky, was detained. In a meeting with his security council, the authoritarian leader said that they demanded “nothing more” and “nothing less” but the transfer of power, according to state-run news agency reports.

Warning the opposition parties of “adequate” actions to “cool those hotheads”, the Belarusian leader said at the council meeting that the opposition aimed for the transition of power as the members of the opposition council “nationalists" held power ‘once upon a time’. Further, he warned that the NATO nations of bolstering military forces on the border with Belarus—a claim the alliance didn’t approve, according to a report. However, the leader appreciated his military's initiative of combat readiness and conducting military drills from August 17.

Lukashenko said, we have reacted, deployed and brought to combat readiness the combat units of our Army at the western borders of our country, as per news agency report.

[Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, candidate for the presidential elections greets people waving old Belarus flags during a meeting to show her support , in Brest, 326 km (203,7 miles) southwest of Minsk, Belarus. Credit: AP]

As many as 20,000 demonstrators engulfed the central Independence Square with historic white-red-white Belarusian flags, placards, shouting slogans, as they encountered soldiers in riot gears and ammunitions guarding the nearby government headquarters, last week. Women were seen forming the human chains as security forces arrested demonstrators opposing the autocratic President, who won with whopping 80 per cent majority in polls despite public rebuke. In a brutal police crackdown, at least 7000 protesters were arrested and taken to a detention center where they were subjected to torture, reports confirmed. Citing those marches, a supporter of opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was quoted saying, “You can look and see how many people are here in anti-government and understand that the president didn't get 80% of the vote.”

[Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses his supporters gathered at Independent Square of Minsk, Belarus. Credit: AP]

[Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, speaks to an employee of the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant in Minsk, Belarus. Credit: AP]

Don't stay 'on the side-lines'

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urged the citizens not to "stay on the side-lines” and come out on streets and protest. Self-exiled leader, Tikhanovskaya, called for demonstrations in “every corner of the country”. Moreover, she announced the formation of a council to ensure that Lukashenko’s administration was dismissed and the “rule of law” prevailed across Belarus, as per reports.

(With Agency Inputs) (Image Credit: AP)