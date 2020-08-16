Belarus President Lukashenko Claims Putin Agreed To Provide Security Assistance

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who had won the controversial presidential poll on August 10, has said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will help him with the security of his country if needed. Lukashenko on August 16 claimed that Russia has pledged to help Belarus with security in the events of external military threats during a phone call with President Putin. Belarus is currently witnessing widespread protests that have rocked the country following declaration of the disputed election result. Kremlin, though, has not confirmed promising any such assistance to Minsk but said that it is confident that problems in Belarus would be resolved soon.

Lukashenko on August 10 secured a record sixth term as the country's president after the authorities announced the preliminary results in which the 65-year-old former Soviet Army member allegedly secured over 80 per cent of the total votes polled. Opposition leaders, including the main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya denounced the result, calling it a rigged election. People in large numbers took to streets to protest against the outcome following which Lukashenko ordered a crackdown on demonstrators. One protester reportedly died in the clashes between police and the protesters. Tikhanovskaya on August 11 fled the country with her children to take exile in Lithuania from where she released a video message urging Belarusians to protest peacefully and levelling a series of allegations against the authorities.

Belarus under scanner

The international community, including the European Union and the United States, immediately condemned Belarussian authorities for violently cracking down on "peaceful" protesters asking them to respect the fundamental rights of its people. The United States also claimed that the elections were not free and fair adding that it supports the democratic desire of Belarusian people. It is said that Belarus is one of the last surviving dictatorships in Europe because of its leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is infamous for repressing opponents, controlling media, among other things.

Harassment & violent repression of peaceful protesters has no place in Europe.



Fundamental rights in #Belarus must be respected.



I call on the Belarusian authorities to ensure that the votes in yesterday’s election are counted & published accurately. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 10, 2020

The conduct of the August 9 presidential elections in Belarus is deeply concerning. They were not free or fair. The U.S. strongly condemns violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters. We support the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 10, 2020

