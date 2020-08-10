Belarus Polls: Opposition Rejects Results After Lukashenko Secures Majority

Opposition in Belarus has rejected the result of the country’s presidential elections, accusing the vote to be rigged and calling for talks before 'peaceful' transfer of power. The elections, which were held on August 9, saw a competition between Alexander Lukashenko, who was contesting for a sixth term and Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who joined the race after her husband was jailed.

Despite raging protests and opposition from the public, the results handled the country’s leadership to Lukashenko. In a landslide victory, he secured 80 per cent of the vote, while Tikhanouskaya got only 9.9 per cent. However, in the aftermath of the vote, Tikhanouskaya announced that she and her party do not "recognize the results.”

Doubling down on her stance, she said that foreign observers have not judged the Belarusian elections to be fair since 1995. In addendum, she also highlighted that Lukashenko’s adversaries were either jailed or subjected to criminal investigations in the run-up to the vote.

'I am the winner'

Calling herself the real winner in the elections, she accused her opponent of “massively rigging” the vote. Following which, the opposition has now called for a recounting of the votes at every problematic vote booth. Meanwhile, as warned, the protests in the nation have intensified. Residents who were against the reelection of the Belarusian leader coalesced in Minsk.

Footages of the protests, that have emerged online, show protesters fighting riot police in Minsk. According to reports, clashes emerged near Minsk Hero city monument in city centre wherein the riot police used rubber bullets and water cannon to disperse demonstrators. In addition, police also used stun guns on demonstrators which resulted in injuries. They also arrested few who were rallying against the Belarusian leader.

Lukashenko, who is known as the ‘last dictator of Europe’ is contesting for a sixth term. An earlier conducted poll showed him winning by 80 per cent votes while his opposition securing seven per cent votes. Speaking at a press conference, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had previously she did into trust figures. "I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us," she added.

