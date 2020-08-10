Poland Calls For Emergency European Union Summit After Clashes In Belarus

Poland on August 10 called for an emergency European Summit to discuss the situation in Belarus. Clampdown between riot police and residents intensified following a presidential vote on August 9. Meanwhile, calling it the Belarusian's "quest for freedom’’, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged the European community to support the citizens.

"The authorities have used force against their citizens, who are demanding change in the country. We must support the Belarusian people in their quest for freedom," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a statement.

Protests in Minsk

Belarus held its presidential elections on August 9, following which, a TV exit poll showed the reelection of Alexander Lukashenko. Soon, residents who were against the reelection of the Belarusian leader took to streets. Footages of the protests, that have emerged online, show protesters fighting riot police in Minsk. According to reports, clashes emerged near Minsk Hero city monument in city centre wherein the riot police used rubber bullets and water cannon to disperse demonstrators.

In addition, police also used stun guns on demonstrators which resulted in injuries. They also arrested few who were rallying against the Belarusian leader. Lukashenko, who is known as the ‘last dictator of Europe’ is contesting for a sixth term. Sunday’s poll shows him winning by 80 per cent votes while his opposition securing seven per cent votes. Speaking at a press conference, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said she did into trust figures. "I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us," she added.

Protests in Warsaw

Meanwhile, in Poland, a large crowd of LGBT rights supporters coalesced in Warsaw to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in the country. The demonstration came a day after LGBT rights supporters scuffled with police who arrested the activist, Malgorzata Szutowicz, known best as “Margot.” Police said they detained 48 people, while activists said police used rough tactics against them.

