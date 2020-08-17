Embattled Belarus President Calls For Russian Military Assistance, Says 'we Will Perish'

The embattled President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko has not only rejected the calls for a rerun of votes but raised yet another call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene and protect his 26-year-old leadership. According to reports, in telephonic conversations on Saturday and Sunday with Kremlin, the besieged Belurasian President sought confirmation from Russia that it would provide military support against external threats.

Lukashenko warned the supporters that the country was battling with foreign pressure of repeating the vote on August 9 that gave him a sixth term. However, the opposition has responded with nationwide demonstrations that have attracted as many as 200,000 people. The Belarusian President said while addressing his supporters that if the authorities listen to other nations, “we will perish”.

“Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and our native Ukraine, their leadership are ordering us to hold new elections,” Lukashenko said. “If we follow their lead, we will go into a tailspin … we will perish as a people, as a state, as a nation.”

Kremlin has said that it stands with Lukashenko and will be prompt to abide by the collective military pact. In the same line as the embattled President of Belarus, Moscow has also said that the European nation is being subjected to external pressure but did not name the source.

NATO spokesperson rejected claims

Day after Lukashenko said that Russia had agreed to send military support, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu rejected the claims and said that there is no NATO buildup in the region. Meanwhile, the Collective Treaty Security Organization which is a military alliance of six former Soviet states including Belarus, said it would think about providing assistance if Belarus requested it.

“NATO’s multinational presence in the eastern part of the Alliance is not a threat to any country,” Lungescu said. “It’s strictly defensive, proportionate & designed to prevent conflict & preserve peace.”

Lukashenko on August 10 secured yet another term as the country's president after the authorities announced the preliminary results in which the 65-year-old former Soviet Army member allegedly secured over 80 per cent of the total votes polled. Opposition leaders, including the main challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya denounced the outcome and called it a rigged election.

Inputs: AP