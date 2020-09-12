Belarus President Lukashenko Plans Russia Visit To Foster Ties Amid Mass Protests At Home

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled to visit Russia amid growing demand for his resignation as mass protests continue to rock the European nation. Belarus protests began last month after Lukashenko was announced to have won the presidential election despite his unpopularity. The authoritarian leader has served 26 years in office and protesters believe that the election was rigged, thereby have rejected the results.

Visiting Russia to cement ties with Kremlin

The recent unrest in Belarus has led some of the largest and longest-lasting public demonstrations in the country’s history with scores of protestors, activists and even journalists being detained by the authorities. Russia, in the past, has extended support to the authoritarian president and it is believed that Lukashenko is travelling to Russia in order to strengthen his relationship with with Kremlin.

As per reports, Lukashenko will leave for Russia on September 14 wherein he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Friday, as many as nine protestors were reported to have been arrested in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Protestors have also been detained in the cities of Vitebsk, Gomel and Baranovichi, according to the Viasna human rights centre in Minsk.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition leader who went up against Lukashenko in the elections has been forced to flee the country after threats and is currently residing in Poland.

Nobel Laureate urges people to unite

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich has accused Belarusian authorities of terrorising their own people as she urged protestors to remain united in the face of adversity. Alexievich reportedly summoned her supporters to her home after another opposition figure, Maxim Znak, was detained by masked men in plain clothes in the latest round-up ordered by President Alexander Lukashenko.

In the face of an increasing crackdown on protestors and opposition leaders, diplomats from seven different nations joined Alexievich at her home in an effort to show solidarity.

(Image Credit AP)

