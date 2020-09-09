Belarus Opposition Leader Maxim Znak Detained By Masked Men: Report

In the latest development in Belarus, opposition leader Maxim Znak has reportedly been detained by masked men hours before he was supposed to appear for a video meeting on September 9. Znak was detained from his office by several men who showed up in casual clothes wearing face masks, local media reports said citing witnesses. Znak is a member of the opposition Coordination Council that has been formed to oversee a potential transfer of power in the country after the disputed election.

Read: Ukraine Border Officials Say Belarusian Opposition Politician Did Not Enter The Country

The incident follows reports of several other opposition leaders being detained by authorities for voicing dissent against the authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who recently won a sixth term in a landslide presidential poll. The August 9 vote declared Lukashenko as a clear winner but garnered criticism from the opposition who denounced the result for being rigged in favour of the 66-year-old Communist Party leader. People took to the streets in large numbers following which Lukashenko ordered the police to crack down on demonstrators.

Read: Belarus Activist Resists Authorities’ Push To Leave Country

On September 7, reports had emerged that opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova has been abducted by masked men in Central Minsk. Citing, witnesses, Kolesnikova’s campaign team said that the political activist was pushed into a minibus by unidentified men in black clothes. According to local media reports, three members of her team have also gone missing since then.

Read: Belarus Opposition Figure Maria Kolesnikova 'kidnapped' Amid Ongoing Protests

US expresses concern

The United States recently expressed concerns over the human rights violations being carried out by authorities in Belarus. A senior Trump administration official reportedly said that the country remains concerned about the development that has been taking place in Belarus, particularly talking about the reports of opposition leaders being threatened, forcibly expelled, or being abducted.

Read: US Expresses Concern Over Human Rights Violations In Belarus After August Election

