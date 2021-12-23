Belgium Govt Announces Plan To Phase Out Existing Nuclear Power Plants By 2025

The Belgian government has announced its decision to stop operations of all existing nuclear power plants by 2025. The decision has been taken by the government after night-long negotiations on Thursday, December 23. The authorities will analyse if Belgium's energy security can be assured of all seven nuclear power plants will stop functioning.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has informed that it would not be appropriate to close all the nuclear plants, according to AP. De Croo expressed that two nuclear plants in Belgium can remain functional if the need arises. Alexander De Croo said, “It would not be smart not to have a safety net”, as per AP. The decision by the government is aimed to eliminate nuclear plants built with technology from the 20th century.

Belgium intends to invest in small modular nuclear reactors

The Belgian government intends to invest in the research of small modular nuclear reactors. While announcing the decision, De Croo said, “We say goodbye to the old nuclear reactors and look to energy of the future,” as per AP. The plan to stop the operations of nuclear energy started in 2003, however, the authorities were unable to seal the deal. Nuclear plants release pollutants into the air and countries across the world seek clean energy to meet climate change targets.

Belgium authorities intend to invest about 100 million euros in small modular reactors, The government plans to shut down old reactors and seeks to invest in new nuclear reactors. The Belgian branch of the French energy company Electrabel SA informed its employees about its plan to stop allocating money towards ensuring the long life of nuclear power plants. As per the ANI report, the company have raised worries about the remaining time that would be required to complete a series of steps for extending the operation of the reactors.

(Inputs from AP, ANI)

(Image: AP)