Belgium Unveils New Passport Design Featuring Comic Characters Like Tintin & Smurfs

The Belgian government on January 27 launched its new passport featuring comic characters as its design theme. The updated Belgian passport will include comics like The Smurfs, Lucky Luke and baroque buildings on its pages. People can request the new passport from 7 February 2022 at their municipality in Belgium or the consular post competent for their permanent residence abroad.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release, the passport has been designed and will be instantly recognizable through the original design and pays tribute to the cartoon characters. The old passport remains valid even after February 7, until the validity date stated on it. The new passport features a plethora of Gothic and baroque buildings on its pages, according to AP.

Furthermore, the Belgium passport will now include Tintin, moon rocket and the Moulinsart mansion of his friend as well as Smurfs and Lucky Luke. Even though the Belgium government has introduced the new cartoon book appearance, the government has informed that the security has been improved and that the security elements were doubled to 48. Belgium Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the development in a tweet and also shared the video of how the passport would look.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes in the press release described the passport of Belgium as one of the best in the world which not only makes them proud but also attracts the attention of countrymen. Sophie Wilmes highlighted that the government continues to work on the improvement of security and the new passport offers the opportunity to highlight the 9th art form, the comic strip which she underlined as the central element of their culture.

She thanked the publishers, authors and right holders for their cooperation and stated that the quality and the security of the passport has been improved. According to the MFA press release, the price of the passport has not been changed.

