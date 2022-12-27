Border Tensions Between Serbia And Kosovo, Serbian Troops On Combat Alert

Serbia has placed its security forces on the frontline with Kosovo in “the full state of combat readiness” and has been ignoring NATO's appeal for calming down tensions between the two wartime Balkan countries, reported Associated Press.

“Ordered the full combat readiness of police and other security units and that they are placed under the command of the army chief of staff according to their operational plan,” said Bratislav Gasic, Serbia’s Interior Minister.

Further, Gasic said that the actions were taken as per the orders that have been delivered by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic who said, “All measures be taken to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo.”

Kosovo, a self-declared independent country in the Balkans region of Europe, has remained in crisis years after the 1998-99 war which was ended by the NATO interventions. Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence has not been recognised by Serbia and the western interventions have failed in the efforts to mediate between the two.

Serbian troops on the Kosovo border

Amid the tensions at the Kosovo border, NATO peacekeepers said they have been investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region of Kosovo and have urged both to maintain peace as Serbian troops at the border show combat readiness. A shooting incident took place on Sunday evening in Zubin Potok, a town where tensions have been running high, had no casualties. "No one is injured and we are working to establish all the facts,” said one of the peacekeepers in a statement, reported AP.

“We expect all actors to refrain from provocative shows of force and to seek the best solution to ensure the safety and security of all communities,” said the peacekeeper while talking about the current tension on the Kosovo border.

Meanwhile, the defence minister of Serbia with the army’s chief of staff had travelled to the Kosovo border and praised the combat readiness of Serbian troops and their firepower, including howitzers and other military hardware, which have been either donated by Russia or purchased from Russia, reported AP.