Brexit: EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier Arrives In UK To Resume 'physical Negotiations'

The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier on November 27 said that the EU-UK post-Brexit “physical” negotiations can continue now. Taking to Twitter, Barnier informed that he is 'no longer in quarantine'. A colleague had tested positive for COVID-19 last week following which Barnier had resorted to self-isolation. Ahead of travelling to the UK to resume face-to-face trade talks, the chief negotiator also said that “same significant divergences persist”. The deadline is nearing and many feel that the United Kingdom would have to exit the bloc without a deal.

In line with Belgian rules, my team and I are no longer in quarantine. Physical negotiations can continue.



I am briefing Member States & @Europarl_EN today. Same significant divergences persist.



Travelling to London this evening to continue 🇪🇺🇬🇧 talks w/ @DavidGHFrost + team. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) November 27, 2020

The UK-EU negotiators are striving to strike a deal to govern their trading relationship once the UK’s post-Brexit transition period ends in January 2021. Over the past week, talks have been continuing via video links, however, on Friday Barnier travelled to London after briefing EU ambassadors and members of the European Parliament on talks. Ahead of in-person talks, his UK counterpart David Frost also pledged to do his bit to ensure that he freezes the deal.

While taking to Twitter, Frost said that an EU-UK post-Brexit deal was "still possible”. Frost said that he would continue negotiating on behalf of Britain, adding he would stop if there is proof to the contrary. Further, he also added that for a deal to be possible, the EU must fully respect the UK’s sovereignty, including giving the country the freedom to decide on the subsidy control system and fishing rights.

1/4 I look forward to welcoming @michelbarnier and his team to London and to resuming face-to-face talks tomorrow. We are glad all are safe and well. — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) November 27, 2020

UK PM adamant on ‘better deal’

Meanwhile, the deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union hit a stumbling block after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government made it clear that they would like to keep control of its fishing waters post-Brexit. The United Kingdom wants to take back control of its water, however, the European Union is seeking access as most of its ships fish in the English waters 89-90 per cent of the time. But negotiations have hit a speed-breaker because the UK sells the majority of its fish exports to the EU and the bloc is threatening to impose tariffs if it doesn't allow its vessels to fish in the English waters.

It is said that Johnson is adamant on a "better deal" for the United Kingdom, even though it means a no-deal outcome. The UK business groups, on the other hand, have been pushing the PM to secure a deal, saying that several companies have been stretched to the breaking point by the pandemic and another round of lockdowns. Without EU deal, Britain-based firms face hefty tariffs, quotas and other barriers to doing business with the country’s biggest export market starting on January 1.

