Brexit Trade Deal With EU 'still Possible', Says UK Chief Negotiator David Frost

The United Kingdom's Chief Negotiator David Frost on Friday said that an EU-UK post-Brexit deal was "still possible" ahead of resumption of face-to-face talks with his European counterpart Michel Barnier in London. Frost said that he would continue negotiating on behalf of Britain because he feels that a deal is still possible, adding he would stop if there is proof to the contrary. The deadline is nearing and many feel that the United Kingdom would have to exit the bloc without a deal.

1/4 I look forward to welcoming @michelbarnier and his team to London and to resuming face-to-face talks tomorrow. We are glad all are safe and well. — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) November 27, 2020

Read: Another Week Gone, Brexit Trade Talks Remain Stuck

'EU must respect UK's sovereignty'

Frost said that for a deal to be possible, the European Union must fully respect the UK's sovereignty, including giving the country freedom to decide on the subsidy control system and fishing rights. The deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union hit a stumbling block after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government made it clear that they would like to keep control of its fishing waters post-Brexit.

Read: Bank Of England Governor Warns No-deal Brexit Would Cost More Than COVID-19

The Brexit talks suffered one of many setbacks this month after European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier informed that a member of the EU negotiating team has tested positive for COVID-19. Barnier and his team were supposed to travel to London for face-to-face talks with the UK team, but it had to be postponed after one of the members of Barnier's team tested positive for COVID-19.

Read: EU Gives Upbeat Assessment Of State Of Brexit Trade Talks

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, 2020, and is currently in its transition phase trying to secure a deal, with speed-breakers being fishing rights and level playing fields. The United Kingdom wants to take back control of its water, however, the European Union is seeking access as most of its ships fish in the English waters 89-90 percent of the time. The bloc has threatened to impose tariffs on Britain's products if the UK doesn't allow its ships to fish in English waters.

Read: Brexit Talks Suffer Another Setback As Member Of EU Team Tests COVID Positive

(Image Credit: AP)

