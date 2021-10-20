Bulgaria Invokes Obligatory Green Pass; Violators To Face 5 Years Jail And Hefty Fine

Amid rising COVID cases, Bulgaria has invoked a compulsory "Green Certificate" to access the indoor facilities including, dining, gymming and shopping malls, reported news agency Novinite on Wednesday. According to the reports, interim Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov said that the government was forced to invoke strict laws as the sceptical Bulgarians were refused to take the COVID vaccine. The Minister said that the inspectors who monitor compliance with the new anti-epidemic measures will need to have a green certificate.

"Upon finding serious violations, they will "immediately send a signal to the prosecutor's office to conduct an inspection for the presence of a crime under Article 355 of the Criminal Code," the news agency quoted the minister.

Katsarov further said that the law would be applicable from midnight. According to the law, every individual who wishes to enter restaurants, cinemas, theatres, sporting events, etc. needs to show a "Green Certificate". He clarified that the health pass can be a digital or paper certificate having the report of vaccination or reports of recently recovered with the deadly virus.

According to the Penal Code, "whoever dishonours the ordinance, rules or measures issued against the spread or appearance of a contagious disease in humans, shall be punished by imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of one thousand to ten thousand levs." "If the act was committed during an epidemic, pandemic or an emergency situation related to deaths, the punishment shall be imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of ten to fifty thousand levs."

Green pass obligatory for leisure activities

As per Katsarov's latest order, children up to the age of 18 are exempt from certificates. Notably, earlier he announced that only children up to the age of 12 will not be tested. Further, he clarified that the certificate would not be compulsory for people providing emergency services including public transport, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks.

"The certificate is for those who want to enjoy the leisure time," added the interim health minister. "It will not be used in schools either for teachers or children. Access to the administration will also take place without a green certificate, so as not to deprive citizens of administrative services." It is worth mentioning that the country reported the highest number of cases on October 19, Tuesday. Since the pandemic hit the country, it has registered 214 COVID related deaths.

With inputs from ANI

