China Reduces Ties With Lithuania Over Taiwan's Representative Office Opening In Vilnius

China has reduced the level of its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level on Sunday, as Beijing moves to retaliate for the Baltic nation allowing Taiwan to open representative office in Vilnius. Self-ruled democratic island Taiwan is being claimed by China as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has threatened to use force against the ‘independent’ forces. Hence, Beijing has publicly denounced any form of diplomatic ties that the island develops with other nations. It is also pertinent to note that the United States, amid tensions with China, has increased its support for Taiwan.

Earlier, in Lithuania confirming that it would allow the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in Vilnius, China expelled Lithuanian ambassador indicating the seriousness of the matter. According to China, Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign affairs, and had also withdrawn its own ambassador from Lithuania. As per a report by AP, the Chinese foreign ministry had said that the relations would be downgraded to the level of charge d'affaires, which is an embassy’s No.2 official.

Lithuania opening Taiwan’s representative office in its capital is part of a number of nations who are expanding ties with the island. As per the report, the democratic island is a major trader and center for high-tech industry especially at a time when Beijing has irked its neighbours and Western governments with its assertive foreign and military policies. Both Taiwan and the mainland have been ruled separately since 1949 after a civil war.

Reportedly, the Chinese foreign ministry accused Lithuania of “undermining Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity” and called on the Lithuanian government to “correct the mistakes immediately.” But Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom and agreed that the Taiwanese office in Vilnius would be named Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei. It is pertinent to note that Taipei is the term used by other nations to avoid making China furious. Lithuania had also said earlier that it would open its won representative office in Taiwan.

Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania

In a diplomatic breakthrough, Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania. The island announced on Thursday that it had formally inaugurated the office in the Blatic nation which is also the first in Europe in 18 years. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry had said that opening the “Taiwan Representative Office in Lithuania” would “charter a new and promising course” for joint ties.” It also noted the huge potential for cooperation, particularly in the tech sector. The ministry said, “Taiwan will cherish and promote this new friendship based on our shared values.”

The Taiwanese Representative Office in #Lithuania🇱🇹 is open & ready to expand exchanges between #Taiwan🇹🇼 & the #EU🇪🇺 member state. We're deeply grateful for the support of @LithuanianGovt & friends worldwide who backed our countries in making this great day possible. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/O2bUxWHTwb — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 18, 2021

(IMAGE: AP)

