Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 1 Million Worldwide, Europe And UK Witness Second Wave

The coronavirus death toll across the world has surpassed one million mark and the total number of cases recorded stands at 33,078,537. The deadly virus which emerged from Wuhan, China less than a year ago still continues to affect a lot of countries. The pandemic has shattered the global economy, increased poverty and sparked geopolitical tensions as it continues to spread rapidly in some of the countries like US, India, and Brazil.

Rise in infections

Considering the death toll, the US is one of the worst-hit countries accounting for over 200,000 fatalities followed by Brazil, India, Mexico, and Britain. The US has witnessed a significant surge in fresh coronavirus cases over the last week for the first time after a sharp downfall in infections for eight straight weeks. According to the international media reports, the medical experts warned about the new surge in cases and raised concerns over the reopening of schools and social gatherings over the Labor Day holiday. In addition, there has been a 17% increase in new cases which accounts for 287,000 new cases over the last week that ended on September 20.

Majority of the countries have tried to flatten the curve by implementing strict coronavirus lockdowns, restrictions, urging to maintain social distance and wearing masks but it has been witnessed that some countries have still failed in it.

Despite of strict COVID-19 lockdown, many regions across Europe is witnessing a resurgence of the virus prompting WHO to warn that the number of deaths could even double to two million if the international community failed to take any collective action. Europe, which was badly hit by the virus and was forced into recession has reintroduced new measures in big cities like Paris, London and Madrid to curb the spread.

India remains one of the worst affected countries in Asia with soaring up near six million and is likely to overtake US in terms of infection over the next few weeks. United Kingdom is set to become the single largest national donor to the World Health Organisation (WHO) after the United States abandoned the UN health agency over the COVID-19 pandemic dispute.

According to the statement released by Downing Street, the UK Prime minister announced a 30 percent increase in Britain’s funding to WHO at his address at the UN General Assembly on September 26. He also urged the international community to rectify the “ugly rifts” that are hampering the global battle against the health crisis.

