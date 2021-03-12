COVID-19: EU Approves Johnson & Johnson's One-shot Vaccine, Aims To Vaccinate 200mn People

Approving the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to enhance its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, the European Union (EU) on March 11 authorised the use of American drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine following the approval by the bloc’s medical regulator. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said in a tweet on Thursday that “More safe and effective vaccines are coming to the market” and announced that the 27-nation-bloc has approved the use of the J&J vaccine in the EU.

She also noted that the authorisation of four jabs will enable the bloc to vaccinate up to 200 million people in the EU. The European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides also took to Twitter on Thursday and said, “four vaccines are now available for citizens in Europe and beyond. We will continue working with the company to ensure that deliveries will be as seamless as possible.” EU’s medical regulator had previously said that it has recommended “granting a conditional marketing authorisation for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen to prevent COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age.”

Which coronavirus vaccine is the best?

As more and more nations have started approving multiple vaccines in order to boost their immunisation which is also the most rapid way to defeat the pandemic, there has also been misinformation and worries regarding which novel coronavirus vaccine is the best. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the J&J’s one-shot vaccine offers 85% efficacy against severe illness, hospitalisations and death.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in a massive study, spanned over three continents, proved to be strong even in countries including South Africa. As per FDA’s published results from a mass vaccination campaign in Israel, showed that Pfizer's vaccine was 92% effective at preventing serious illness after two shots and 62% after one. Meanwhile, Moderna’s vaccine also provides similar levels of efficacy of 94.1% after taking two hots, 28 days apart.

