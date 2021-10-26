COVID-19: EU Backs Moderna's Booster Shot For People Aged 18 And Above

Moderna's coronavirus vaccination booster dose "can be considered" in people aged 18 and above, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. The EU agency announced in a statement that its analysis showed that a third dose of Moderna's vaccine, given at least six months after the second dose, resulted in an increase in antibody levels among people whose levels were waning. The booster dose is half of what an adult would ordinarily receive.

According to the EMA's press release, current data suggest that side effects are similar to those seen after the second dosage of Moderna's vaccine, which is known to cause transient heart and chest irritation in a small percentage of persons.

“At national level, public health bodies may issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account the local epidemiological situation,” the agency said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the EMA had stated that booster doses of Pfizer-COVID-19 BioNTech's vaccination might be considered. It also suggested that those with weakened immune systems receive a third dosage of vaccinations. American officials have already approved booster doses of the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, but there are still certain restrictions on who qualifies. People are encouraged to have a booster six months after their last Pfizer or Moderna vaccination if they are 65 years or older, nursing home residents, or at least 50 years of age and at increased risk of serious disease due to health conditions.

WHO not in favour of booster shots

The COVID-19 vaccine's booster shots were also permitted, but not required, for people of any age who were at a higher risk of infection due to health issues, their jobs, or their living conditions. Health care workers, teachers, and those in jails or homeless shelters are all included, and, as suggested by European officials, Moderna's booster shot will be half the dose of the first two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, has repeatedly chastised rich countries for instituting booster doses, claiming that there is no scientific evidence that the shots are justified and pointing out that the authorised vaccines continue to be highly protective against hospitalisation and death, months after immunisation. Moreover, WHO has urged wealthy nations to contribute their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible to poorer nations, who have gotten less than 1% of the world's restricted supply.

