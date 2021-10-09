COVID-19: Finland Joins Sweden, Other Nordic Countries Against Moderna's Shots

Finland has joined other Nordic countries in halting or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups. This comes after an elevated risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect connected with the shot was noted. On Thursday, October 7, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare stated that the shot will not be given to males under the age of 30. Instead, they will be administered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. According to the government agency, young men and boys have a slightly increased risk of contracting myocarditis, according to a report by The Associated Press (AP).

Finland's move comes after three neighbouring countries made similar choices on Wednesday, October 6. Sweden has banned the use of Moderna for those under the age of 30. Meanwhile, Denmark has stated that the Swiss-made vaccine will not be supplied to anyone under the age of 18, and Norway advised those under the age of 30 to acquire the Pfizer vaccine instead, reported The AP. The decision was taken by these four countries on the basis of an unpublished study with Sweden’s Public Health Agency. The study revealed that it signals "an elevated risk of adverse effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium." However, it also added that the risk of being affected is minimal.

EU approved Moderna vaccine for 18 and above in July

It should be mentioned here that the Nordic study's initial findings have been referred to the European Medicines Agency's adverse reaction committee for review, reported The AP. Earlier, Anders Tegnell, Sweden's chief epidemiologist, stressed that they will closely monitor the situation and respond quickly to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are always as safe as possible while still offering excellent disease protection. The COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna was approved for children aged 12 to 17 by the European Medicines Agency in July, marking the first time the vaccine had been licenced for people under the age of 18, reported The AP.

Moderna's vaccine was licenced by the 27-nation European Union in January for use in anyone aged 18 and above. It was also given the licence in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, however, it has not been yet made available to children. Meanwhile, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for children under the age of 18 in Europe and North America. Earlier this week, the European Union's drug regulator approved booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for anyone aged 18 and above. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) stated that the booster doses for the above-mentioned age group should be considered at least 6 months after the second dose, reported The AP.

