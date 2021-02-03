COVID-19: France Restricts AstraZeneca's Vaccine To People Under 65 Years

On Tuesday, February 2, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will only be administered to people of age under 65. This came after the government’s health advisory body said that there is a lack of sufficient data about its effectiveness in older people. This could deeply impact France’s vaccination strategy as the country has prioritized people over the age of 75.

The recent development completely differs from the guidance given by the European Medicines Agency. It authorized AstraZeneca’s vaccine for use by all adults all across the European Union. The authorities in Germany also raised concerns that the company did not test the vaccine on people over 65 to prove if it works for them or not.

Current situation in France

Recently, France’s top medical advisor Prof Jean-Francois Delfraissy, warned that the country was in an “emergency” situation adding that this week was critical. With the caseload of coronavirus still on the rise, the Emmanuel Macron led government had implemented a strict curfew last week. However, the top health official opinionated that a full-fledged lockdown would be required in the near future.

However, the government has come up with new instructions to curb the spread of the virus. As per the new instructions, travel from outside the EU has been banned. Also, testing requirements for people coming within the EU have now been tightened. However, a number of countries are exempted, as they are not considered at risk. Such as Australia, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore and Thailand.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new measures after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace. The meeting warned of a “great risk” from the new variants. As a part of the new restrictions, the night curfew will be tightened, all large shopping centres will be closed, there will be police checks for those who violate France’s 12-hour-a-day curfew, hold secret parties or reopen restaurants. According to the reports by AP, Castex said, “Our duty is to put everything in place to avoid a new lockdown, and the coming days will be decisive”. He added, “More than ever we should do everything to respect the rules''. Reports by AP suggest that 60 per cent of intensive care beds are occupied by virus patients.

