COVID-19: Macron Posts Solidarity Message For India In Hindi, Says 'we Will Win Together'

In a Facebook post in Hindi, French President Emmanuel Macron on April 27 announced that the European nation will be sending medical equipment, ventilators, liquid oxygen containers and oxygen generators to assist India with its crippling second wave of COVID-19. Pledging solidarity, Macron said that France and India will tackle the pandemic together and noted the global health crisis has spared no one across the globe. French President also said that each oxygen generator could make a hospital self-reliant for at least a decade.

"Nobody is unaffected with the coronavirus pandemic. We know that India is going through a difficult phase. France and India have always remained united: we are doing all we can to help," Macron's post read.

"Our ministries and departments are working hard. French companies are coming together. Unity is at the centre of our nation. This spirit is behind the friendship between our countries. We will win together," he added.

As of April 27, India logged more than 3.23 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus marking an 8.4% decrease from yesterday’s toll. However, in the last 24 hours, it also recorded at least 2,771 casualties related to COVID-19. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307 while active cases have crossed the 28.8-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 27. The death toll increased to 1,97,894. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,82,204.

'France Is With You': Macron

Earlier, Macron on April 23 showed solidarity to India’s fight against the second COVID-19 wave as the country reported over three lakh cases in the last 24 hours for the second consecutive day on Friday. In a statement shared by french Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Twitter, Macron said that France is with India in the struggle to stem the coronavirus infections and noted that the disease “spares no one.” The French President also said that the country is ready to assist India in any form of support during these grim times.

âI want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support.âž



Meanwhile, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on April 27 showcased solidarity with India in its tolling fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed her “serious concern” with the present situation. As India logged a record-breaking daily surge of coronavirus infection for consecutive days this week, Tsai said that Taiwan “stands with India” during this “difficult” time while offering to provide help. Since the crippling wave of COVID-19 began engulfing India, support has poured in from across the globe with messages and gestures of solidarity.

