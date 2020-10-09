COVID-19: Madrid Court Rejects 'partial Lockdown', Calls It 'harmful To Basic Rights'

Madrid court on October 8 struck down the partial lockdown due to COVID-19. The court in the official statement announced that it has rejected the partial lockdown as the forced closure on Saturday impacted the human rights and freedom of over 4.5 million residents. Spain a few days ago recorded the highest death toll in Europe.

Madrid court rejects partial lockdown

Madrid being severely affected by the second wave of Coronavirus recorded a high positivity rate with 850 COVID infections per 100,000 people. The new lockdown imposed by the government permits people to cross the city borders only for work, shopping, school and for health reasons. According to the latest update Spain's Health Ministry, over 23,480 new cases were recorded over the weekend, taking the overall COVID-19 tally to 813,412. So far, 32,086 fatalities have been recorded.

READ | Chinese Pawn Replies As 39 Nations Slam China's On Human Rights; Cites COVID Of All Things

READ | COVID-19: 10,704 New Cases In Karnataka, 101 Deaths

Earlier, after witnessing a sudden surge in the number of positive Coronavirus cases, the Belgium government directed the bars and cafes in capital Brussels to be closed for a month. As per the media reports, the authorities are yet to decide on Friday whether the schools and universities will open or not. The COVID-19 virus has caused over 10,000 deaths in Belgium after it reported 2,400 new cases on October 7.

READ | Israel Prime Minister's Wife May Have Violated Lockdown With Haircut

READ | British MPs Urge Govt To Sanction Chinese Officials Responsible For Human Rights Abuse

Spain prepares for more deaths in COVID-19 second wave

Spain is one of the many countries across the world grappling with Coronavirus. As the global death toll of the new coronavirus pandemic nears one million, a coffin factory in Spain prepares for the second wave already engulfing parts of the country. On a normal year, the factory produces an average of 20,000 – 21,000 coffins. This year though, Sánchez estimates they will make some 30,000 coffins by the end of December, the most produced in a year since the factory opened a decade ago. Daily production returned to normal rhythms after the curve of infections seemed to have been brought under control in the summer. But with virus cases rising again to worrying levels, the coffin factory is making sure stocks are filled up again.

READ | Ultra-Orthodox Defy Israel Lockdown Despite Spike