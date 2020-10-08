Chinese Pawn Replies As 39 Nations Slam China's On Human Rights; Cites COVID Of All Things

Nearly 40 mainly Western countries criticized China's treatment of minority groups, especially in Xinjiang and Tibet, on Tuesday and expressed grave concern at the impact of its new national security law on human rights in Hong Kong. Reacting to this, Hu Xijin, editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times, "answered to the attacks" from the US and the West.

'Best answer to the attacks'

Taking to Twitter, he said that China just had a 'perfect' National Day holiday, no epidemic, no lockdown or panic, instead, there are booming tourism and consumption. "This is human rights that Chinese people realized with the help of the Chinese govt. It is the best answer to the attacks from the US and the West," he added.

China just had a perfect National Day holiday, no epidemic, no lockdown or panic, instead, there are booming tourism and consumption. This is human rights that Chinese people realized with the help of Chinese govt. It is the best answer to the attacks from the US and the West. pic.twitter.com/lFzw4mMViX — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 7, 2020

The United States, many European countries, Japan and others called on China to allow unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers including UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet and to urgently refrain from detaining Uighurs and members of other minorities.

Nearly 40 nations criticize China's human rights policies

The 39 countries also urged China in a joint statement read at a meeting of the General Assembly's human rights committee, to uphold autonomy, rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, and to respect the independence of the Hong Kong judiciary.

Their statement, read by Germany's U.N. Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, was immediately followed by a statement from Pakistan on behalf of 55 countries opposing interference in China's affairs when it comes to Hong Kong. It said the territory is part of China, and the national security law ensures China's one country, two systems policy on Hong Kong is enduring.

Cuba followed with a statement on behalf of 45 countries supporting China's counter-terrorism and deradicalization measures in Xinjiang. It said measures taken by China in response to threats of terrorism and extremism were carried out within the law to safeguard the human rights of all ethnic groups in the province.

The rival statements spotlight tensions between China and the West over human rights. Those tensions have escalated especially between the United States and China, and include other issues including responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic, trade, and Beijing's actions in the South China Sea.

(With AP inputs)