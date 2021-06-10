COVID-19 Pandemic Led To Rise In Child Abuse, Racism: European Union Rights Agency

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented and profound effect on human rights, fuelling racism and child abuse, the European Union rights agency said on June 10 in its annual report. Child abuse also rose during lockdown and quarantine. Many children suffered during the pandemic, particularly those from economically or socially disadvantaged backgrounds. In 2020, domestic violence incidents increased, evidence collected by the European Union Rights agency confirmed.

Pandemic led to a rise in child abuse

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the measures it prompted raised an unprecedented collective challenge to the fundamental and human rights of everyone living in the EU", said the EURA in its report. The health crisis was increasingly used as a pretext to attack minorities including migrants, people with immigrant backgrounds, the Fundamental rights agency said in its report. The Black Lives Matter movement mobilised societies across the globe to address racism and discrimination by law enforcement authorities.

The evidence showed that domestic violence incidents increased in 2020. The European Rights group cited Czechia and Germany to show the data. Czechia and Germany faced an increase in national domestic violence hotlines by 50 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, between March and June. Roma and travellers often living in marginalised settings, in substandard and overcrowded housing conditions faced an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and also lost jobs owing to strict lockdown measures.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted people to use digital data and new technologies to curb the spread of the virus and alleviate its negative impacts on society. The migrants and refugees were affected due to COVID-19 as they had to live in overcrowded accommodation, poor hygiene conditions and limited access to health services increased the risk of infection among all different migrant groups. Older people have been severely affected by the pandemic especially those living in institutional settings or with underlying health conditions. The pandemic and the measures adopted to contain it have seriously affected all aspects of personal and collective life, including the functioning of democratic institutions, the Fundamental rights agency said in its report.

IMAGE: PTI