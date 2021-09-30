Czech, France To Sign Deal On Purchase Of 52 Caesar Howitzers: Czech Defense Ministry

During his official visit to Prague on September 30, French Defense Minister Florence Parly plans to sign a $390 million contract with the Czech Republic for the import of 52 Caesar self-propelled howitzers, according to the Czech defence ministry, Sputnik reported.

The artillery from the French manufacturer Nexter will be used to replace the Czech army's fleet of 48 self-propelled Dana howitzers. The first four howitzers will be built in France, but the Czech Czechoslovak Group holding will assemble the rest. The Czech Republic will construct a special artillery brigade based on the new armament, which the government pledged NATO it would create before 2026.

The cost of the first batch was initially around $275 million, but starting in 2021, Nexter increased the price by 60%, citing inflation and rising raw material prices as justifications. The Czech state agency, on the other hand, favoured the French manufacturer's offer above the other seven plants.

The Dana howitzers were built at Dubnica nad Vahom, Slovakia, but they did not meet NATO fire range, rate, or projectile gauge standards. Danas has a firing range of roughly 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) and fires at a rate of four rounds per minute, while Caesars has a firing range of 40 kilometres (24.9 miles) and fires at a rate of six shots per minute.

The Czech Republic and France signed a new 3-million-euro ($3.48-million) defence contract on September 28, which includes the delivery of three French frigates to the other side. The arrangement is thought to partially compensate for the financial and moral consequences of the submarine deal with Australia.

Czech buys Israeli Spyder air-defense weapon

Earlier, the Czech Ministry of Defense has inked an agreement to purchase Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' Spyder surface-to-air missile systems made by Israel. The contract is worth 13.69 billion koruna (US$627 million).

The Czech defence industry will participate in the programme under the terms of the contract, contributing products and services worth more than 30% of the program's total value. The provided systems are expected to serve the Czech Armed Forces for at least 20 years. The acquisition will cost the country's budget roughly 23 billion koruna, or $1 billion, when maintenance and repairs are factored in.

(With inputs from Sputnik)

Image:Defense360/Twitter