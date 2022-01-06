Danish Researcher Advocates Lifting COVID Restrictions Amid Surge In Omicron Cases

Amid soaring cases of coronavirus in Denmark, a Danish professor had advocated removing the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus, news agency Sputnik reported. According to the vaccine researcher and Copenhagen University Professor Ole Frilev Olesen, the new COVID variant is less lethal compared to the earlier versions of the Coronavirus. The professor of molecular biology at the University of Copenhagen argued that the government should ease restrictions for the fully vaccinated or those who had a booster dose. According to the researcher, this would help the government focus on limiting the spread among more vulnerable groups.

Omicron less dangerous than Delta strain says, Danish professor

Notably, the professor argued in his latest article published by newspaper Berlingske. He wrote the article with the title, "Let Omicron Loose". In his article, he said the data across the world suggest both domestic and foreign indicate that Omicron is less dangerous compared to the Delta strain that created havoc in India, the US, the UK and several other nations last year.

"Instead of painting with the broad brush, as you do now with general restrictions on the population, you should save the many resources and focus on the weaker groups – those who, as you know, are at risk of becoming hospitalised," Sputnik quoted Ole Frilev Olesen as saying during a conversation with TV2.

"It is a clear advantage if we can get the Omicron variant to shove the more dangerous Delta off the field. It would generally give a much milder disease picture," he added.

Ruling Social Democrats calls the article- 'Overly optimistic'

Notably, his statement came at a time when the country witnessed a sudden spike in the COVID cases in the past two to three weeks. As of now, Denmark has confirmed over 8,40,000 COVID including, 56,000 Omicron cases registered from November 21 to 28 last year. Apart from registering a flood of COVID cases, the country has also reported at least 18 deaths related to Omicron. Meanwhile, citing the Coronacvirus data, the ruling Social Democrats health spokesman Rasmus Horn Langhoff said he did not agree with the Danish researcher and called the article 'overly optimistic'. "There is every reason for optimism, but I think we should wait with jubilant optimism. We are still in a critical phase", Sputnik quoted Horn Langhoff.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)