Denmark Approves COVID Vaccination For Children Aged 5-11 As Infections Continue To Rise

The Danish Health Authority (SST) has approved the immunisation of children aged 5-11 against COVID-19, the deputy director-general of the SST, Helene Probst, informed on November 26.

"Despite most of the Danish population having already been vaccinated, and having achieved the revaccination targets, it is not enough to stop the pandemic. Therefore, children aged 5-11 will also be offered shots against the coronavirus," Probst told Danish broadcasters.

Danish authorities believe that the coronavirus is frequently passed on from children to parents and elder generations, necessitating the formation of collective immunity among youngsters. Denmark had recorded a total of 470,000 coronavirus infections and over 2,800 fatalities as of Friday. Approximately 86% of the Danish population has been fully vaccinated, with nearly 89% receiving at least one dose.

Denmark imposes travel restrictions on South African nations

Due to concerns about a new COVID-19 variant, B 1.1.529, dubbed Omicron, Denmark imposed restrictions on travel from South African countries, which went into effect at midnight on Friday. The decision was announced at a conference on Friday afternoon.

The Statens Serum Institute has urged everyone in Denmark who has visited any of the relevant countries in the last ten days to take a COVID-19 test. It is worth noting that Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, when re-opened, advised their citizens to no longer wear face masks in public, a decision that has now been reversed due to a rapid surge in new COVID cases.

US issues travel advisory for Germany and Denmark

On the other hand, earlier this week, the United States issued a travel advisory for Germany and Denmark due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in both European countries. The European region as a whole has seen a recent rise in coronavirus infections.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers both Germany and Denmark "Level Four-Very High," asking Americans to avoid travelling to these nations. The US State Department also issued "do not travel" advisories for both countries. Numerous European countries are on the CDC's list of "Level Four," including Britain, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Switzerland, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic and Ireland.

