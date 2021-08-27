Denmark Downplays COVID Threat; Health Minister Says '80% People Above 12 Vaccinated'

COVID-19 will no longer be considered a "socially critical disease in Denmark," according to the Danish government. In a statement released Friday, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said "the epidemic is under control. We can drop some of the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against COVID-19."

80% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated

This means that vaccination cards will be phased away for some important events, such as concerts and nightclubs. Denmark implemented a digital coronavirus passport on July 1 that had to be shown when required. Heunicke also said, "Although we stand in a good spot, we are not out of the epidemic. And the government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society." He stated on Thursday that 80% of all people in Denmark over the age of 12 have been vaccinated. In Denmark, the shot is given to people aged 12 and up on a voluntary basis.

According to The Local Denmark, the centre-right blue bloc, led by the Liberal Party, has already stated that COVID-19 should no longer be classified as a serious threat to society, and the health ministry's announcement came less than an hour before the ruling Social Democrats' Epidemic Committee was scheduled to discuss the issue. Sophie Lohde, a Liberal Party committee member, tweeted, "When the Social Democrats realise they are in the minority, they come up with better ideas 45 minutes before the Epidemic Committee meeting is scheduled to begin."

Limitations will expire on September 1st

On September 1st, a number of limitations will expire, including the obligation to present valid coronapas, the Denmark COVID passport, to seat in restaurants and pubs, as well as the shutdown of discos and nightclubs, according to The Local Denmark. Visitors will no longer be required to show a coronapas 10 days after nightclubs reopen and also those attending a Superliga football event will no longer be required to present a coronapas as of September 10, 2021. According to a spokesperson for the health ministry, the change in COVID-19 categorisation would not affect limits on travel into Denmark, which are managed by a different inter-party agreement that is set to expire in October.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image- Unsplash