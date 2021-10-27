Denmark Health Min Says Lockdown Likely If People Don't Get Vaccinated As COVID Cases Rise

Denmark has vaccinated 75 per cent of its entire population, and 85 per cent over the age of 12, as per Sputnik reports. However, it still has witnessed over 1,000 daily instances of COVID cases for the past week. Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke has warned to reimpose limitations in the wake of recent developments. Heunicke stated that Denmark might face a fresh lockdown if more people do not get vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The country lifted the restriction just a month ago.

The health minister stated that they need more people to receive the vaccine if they are going to keep Denmark open, according to TV2. More than 1,000 new cases were registered countrywide on Tuesday for the sixth day in succession, a level not seen in months. Professor emeritus of infectious diseases at Aarhus University, Eskild Petersen has speculated that the pandemic is moving in the wrong direction.

'Heunicke is violating a key agreement by threatening to reinstate limitations': Venstre

Venstre, the opposition liberal-conservative party, claims that Heunicke is violating a key agreement by threatening to reinstate limitations. The warning, according to Venstre health spokesman Martin Geertsen, is inappropriate and goes against Denmark's current pandemic route. He told TV2 that scolding individuals do not help here since the population has assumed responsibility. He also said that threatening to shut down society is a completely crazy message from the health minister.

Per Larsen, another spokesman for the Conservatives on health speculated that the current circumstances do not support lockdown. He told the Denmark-based TV station that in the country, they have a very high vaccination rate with some very good vaccines. However, Allan Randrup Thomsen, a professor of virology at Copenhagen University, said that the country has seen an unexpected increase of COVID-19 cases in the number of people who have been vaccinated, despite the fact that the vaccine has been given to a huge number of people.

Denmark has 379,000 instances of COVID cases thus far

In September, Coronavirus was declared no longer a socially critical disease, in Denmark. As a result, the government no longer has the legal right to enforce specific regulations in society, such as assembly bans, COVID passport requirements and mask mandates. If the restrictions are to be reinstated, COVID-19 must reclaim its statutory status as a socially critical disease. Denmark has 379,000 instances of COVID cases thus far.

(Image: Twitter/@Heunicke, Unsplash)