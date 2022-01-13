Denmark To Roll Out Fourth COVID Vaccine Shot To Vulnerable Groups Amid Omicron Scare

Denmark became the first country in Europe to announce plans to offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, January 12. Denmark's health minister, Magnus Heunicke, announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the government will roll out a fourth vaccine for its most vulnerable population. However, Heunicke did not specify who will be eligible for the fourth dose or when the vaccine will be rolled out in Denmark.

Denmark is currently being swept by an Omicron-driven COVID-19 wave that has resulted in a record number of illnesses, surpassing the 1 million COVID-19 cases threshold in a country of 5.8 million people. Nearly 55% of Danes have already received their third shot against COVID-19, and the next booster is already on its way.

Only a small percentage of Danes have been offered a fourth injection in an attempt to strengthen their weakening immune system, including a handful of arthritis patients, according to Sputnik. Further, nursing home residents and the community's elderly are also being considered for fourth doses, according to Soren Brostrom, the director of the National Board of Health, according to the media agency. Second boosters, on the other hand, will be given to a larger group of people this week and the next.

"It is focused on those most at risk. These are cancer patients, patients in immunotherapy, and people with immune diseases. So far, they are well protected by the third shot, which they got in the autumn and early winter. But if we see something that makes us think we should act, then we'll do it," Brostrom explained, Avisen media agency reported.

Israel and Chile, only other countries to announce fourth dose of COVID vaccine

The fourth shot has only been used a few times around the world. The only other countries to announce fourth dose of COVID vaccine are Chile and Israel, both of which have begun administering them to eligible citizens. Israel chose to give a new round of re-vaccinations for particularly vulnerable groups shortly before the new year began.

A total of 150 staff at the Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv were vaccinated for the fourth time and their blood was tested before and after the vaccination. While the quantity of antibodies increased five-fold one week after immunisation, several people experienced side symptoms such as muscle cramps and headaches.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP