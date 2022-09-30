Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II Strips Four Grandchildren Of Royal Titles Amid Rift In Family

Denmark's Queen Margrethe on Thursday stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their titles, the palace announced in a statement. Europe's only and longest-serving monarch aimed to give her youngest son, Prince Joachim, a more normal life away from royalty, as well as the children. Margrethe's second son will no longer retain the title of a prince from next year onwards. Princes Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, will neither have any of the royal titles as the Queen abolished use for them in an attempt to slim down the monarchy. It remains unclear what prompted the Danish Queen's decision, but a rift has emerged in the Danish royal family.

Queen Margrethe, 82, announced her decision via a statement released by the Danish royal family. According to the statement, Queen Margrethe wished to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent, without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark. "All four grandchildren maintain their places in the order of succession," read the statement from the Royal family.

"As of January 1, 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist", meanwhile the royal palace wrote in a statement.

Danish heir, Crown Prince Frederik (far right), Crown Princess Mary and their children, who will retain their royal titles. Credit: AP

'Children feel ostracised': Countess Alexandra

Queen's son Prince Joachim, aged 53, will be the sixth in line to the Danish throne, and kids will be the seventh to tenth. The Palace clarified that the Danish Queen's decision was made in consideration of "similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years." The rule will not impact Queen's eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik's four children, the heir to the throne. Royal titles will be retained by Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 11.

Prince Joachim, wife Princess Marie and ex-wife, Countess Alexandra, mother to princes Nikolai and Felix, have all been reportedly shocked by the announcement. Countess Alexandra told Sky news via press service: "We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock. This comes like a bolt from the blue." "The children feel ostracised. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them," she added.