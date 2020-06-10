Eiffel Tower To Reopen To Visitors On June 25 As France Continues To Ease Restrictions

Paris’ famous Eiffel Tower is reportedly set to reopen on June 25 having been shuttered to the visitors and public since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the statement released on the official site. With adherence to the health safety protocols such as wearing protective face masks and maintaining 6 feet apart distance, the visitors have been allowed to enter the world-famous monument for the first time in months.

As per the new visiting guidelines, anyone above 11 years of age would be required to wear mask and all without exception would have to take the staircases instead of the elevators. “At first, only visits by the stairs will be available (second-floor tickets by stairs including a visit of the first floor). To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, the ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar,” the guidelines in the statement read on the website.

Further, the guidelines read, the popular ‘Iron Lady’ in the French Capital would carry out “daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the Tower” and “a limited number of visitors on the esplanade and on each floor will be secured”. Additionally, it said, to ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, the ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar. The monument’s site also mentioned that several significant signage and ground markings are being installed to implement physical distancing and remind the visitors of the mandatory health protocols to be followed.

Louvre museum in Paris to reopen

Earlier, last week, authorities announced that France’s world-famous the Louvre museum in Paris will reopen for visitors from July 6 onwards. In the statement released online, France’s hotspot for visitors said that the booking system would enable the museum to maintain social distancing to the maximum extent, as meanwhile, the Eugène Delacroix National Museum and Tuileries garden in front of the museum reopened to the public with adherence to the safety norms. While France has over 154,591 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, France’s Culture Minister Franck Riester announced in a statement that country’s iconic historical sites would resume between mid-June and July.

