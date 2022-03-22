Eiffel Tower Taller By 6 Meters As Technicians Deploy New Antenna To Its Top; WATCH

The Eiffel Tower, the picturesque and iconic monument of Paris, has had six meters added to its height after a new digital radio antenna was mounted on top of it. A video shows a helicopter airlifting the antenna to the top of the tower and technicians installing it at a dizzying height. The tower, designed by and named after Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, now measures 330 meters after the digital audio antenna was fixed atop its peak.

When this spectacular monument was under construction, it surpassed the Washington Monument to become the tallest man-made structure in the world. It held the title for four decades until the Chrysler Building in New York City was topped off in 1929. However, it has been used for broadcast transmissions for more than 100 years, with the height of its pinnacle changing numerous times as aging antennas were replaced. The new six-meter antenna was fixed to improve the digital radio coverage and to broadcast nearly 30 DTT channels and 23 radio stations to 12 million Île-de-France residents, as per translation of tweets in French.

🇫🇷 Cette nouvelle antenne de 6 mètres, installée par @TDFgroupe, améliorera la couverture de la radio numérique (DAB+). Elle rejoint les autres antennes qui permettent à TDF de diffuser près de 30 chaînes TNT et 32 radios à 12 millions de franciliens.

History of Spectacular Eiffel Tower

In the video, a helicopter was seen airlifting the antenna on the peak of the Tower while the workmen were seen coordinating with the man in the helicopter. The picturesque monument got extra meters added to its height. The new antenna will be used to transmit digital radio for the capital region. The masterpiece was built in 1889 based on a design by architect Gustave Eiffel but was meant to be dismantled 20 years later. In order to save it, Eiffel worked hard to give it a scientific vocation, installing weather-monitoring equipment and encouraging its use for astronomic observation. It was its role as an important radio-emitting tower, initially for the military, that saved it from destruction, according to its official history.

Image: Twitter/@LaTourEiffel