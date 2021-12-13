Elon Musk Amused At Finland PM Sanna Marin Going Clubbing, As She Lands In COVID Row

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reacted after Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin was seen partying in a Helsinki nightclub. Taking to Twitter, Musk tweeted a meme related to Sanna Marin partying even as COVID-19 crisis looms in Finland. The meme shows a man asking a girl "what do you do?" to which the girl replies "I'm the Prime Minister of Finland". The meme shows the man reacting in shock.

Finland PM goes clubbing till 4 am after contact with COVID-19 positive Finance Min

On Saturday, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin was spotted partying in a Helsinki nightclub with her husband and some friends till the early hours of the morning. This happened even as the country's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day. Marin's tweets indicated that she was in contact with Pekka.

"I have been informed on Saturday night about Minister Haavisto's corona infection and at the same time received an assessment that there is no need for special measures. In this context, I was not instructed to avoid contacts," her tweet read

Sanna Marin went on to add that she would immediately get tests for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure and informed in another tweet that the security director's instructions on government precautions did not reach her until Sunday. Following that, she stated that she immediately booked the first test.

"The security director's instructions on government precautions did not reach me until Sunday when I immediately began to follow them and immediately booked the first corona test,"

Turvallisuusjohtajan antama ohjeistus valtioneuvostoa koskevista varotoimenpiteistä tavoitti minut vasta sunnuntaina, jolloin olen välittömästi alkanut noudattaa niitä ja heti varannut myös ensimmäisen koronatestiajan. — Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) December 5, 2021

Finland Prime Minister issues apology

However, on Monday, Sanna Marin apologised through a Facebook post and said that she should have double-checked the COVID-19 norms. Penning down a long post, she expressed that she was sorry for not realising that she needed to check the guidelines and use better judgements. Even so, the 36-year-old Prime Minister did not break Finland's public health rules because vaccinated people are not required to quarantine. However, while in contact with someone who tested positive, the guideline advises actively avoiding interaction with people outside the family.