Emmanuel Macron Hoping For Reduction In Tensions Between France And Algeria

Tensions between France and Algeria have been rising since France tightened visa requirements for Algerian, Tunisian, and Moroccan nationals. On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed optimism that tensions in the country's relations with Algeria will ease, according to Sputnik. He said that he would like the situation to calm down because he believes it's better to talk to each other and move on.

Macron stated in an interview with France Inter that there is a difference of opinion and he simply believes that there are far too many of their fellow citizens whose lives are interwoven with Algerian events. As a result, there will undoubtedly be many more uncomfortable times. He also stated that he believes that it is his responsibility to achieve progress in this area. He showed respect for Algerians and stated that he and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune have "very great connections."

Tebboune accusing Macron of distorting the facts

After the European nation confirmed the introduction of visa curbs in response to what it described as a lack of cooperation from three North African states, Algiers recalled its ambassador to Paris for consultations and banned French military jets from flying through its airspace over the weekend. Abdelmadjid Tebboune responded to the ambassador's recall from Paris on Sunday by accusing Macron of distorting the facts about his country's past, which he described as false by the ruling classes. He called his French counterpart's comments to the newspaper Le Monde reprehensible and an insult to the memories of Algerians who died during France's colonial reign.

Macron told Le Monde that Algeria is governed by a political-military system and that the former French colony's official history has been completely altered. The French President also said that their history was based on a discourse of anti-French animosity rather than facts.

France-Algeria relations

The French-Algerian relationship dates back over five centuries. This extended period of time has resulted in several changes within Algeria, it has been a part of the Ottoman Empire, a French colony, a key player in both world wars, and eventually its own country. As tensions between Algerians and the French have grown, relations between the two countries have deteriorated.

(Image: AP)