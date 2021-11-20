EU Awaits UK Counteroffer In Brexit Standoff; London Says 'no Substantive Progress Yet'

Even after months of negotiations on regulating trade with Northern Ireland after Brexit, the European Union (EU) continues to wait for a clear counterproposal from the United Kingdom to resolve a trade deadlock. Both parties are currently arguing on how commerce in Northern Ireland will be governed. Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom but still a member of the EU's massive single market due to a complicated deal that became important in the Brexit discussions, AP reported.

EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic claimed that there had been a shift in tone in London. He stressed that the EU's proposal to eliminate regulations between the UK and Northern Ireland required to be matched. After speaking with UK Brexit negotiator David Frost, Sefcovic remarked, "It is essential that the recent change in tone now leads to joint tangible solutions," AP reported. In the meantime, Frost said, “We have not yet made substantive progress,” on issues like customs and animal transit inspections.

Discussions have been dragging on for a month, with the UK threatening to halt portions of the legally binding divorce deal if a resolution is not found soon. According to Frost, activating the Article 16 emergency break clause is still an option. In severe circumstances, Article 16 allows either party to suspend elements of the Brexit deal. If Britain decides to use it, the EU would retaliate, possibly escalating into a trade war between the 27-nation bloc and the United Kingdom, AP reported.

'NI Protocol could be accomplished without Article 16 being activated': UK Minister

However, UK Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, Michael Gove said he is "confident" that development on the Northern Ireland Protocol could be accomplished without Article 16 being activated in discussions with the European Union. The Cabinet minister claimed both parties are taking a positive approach in the discussions and that the procedure to pause portions of post-Brexit trade agreements would not need to be enforced, Sky News reported.

By retaining Northern Ireland in the EU's single market, the Northern Ireland Protocol avoids a physical border with Ireland, but it also requires inspections on goods crossing the Irish Sea from the United Kingdom. It does declare, however, that Northern Ireland would stay part of the UK's customs area and will be required to follow some EU laws in order for products to freely flow into the Republic and the rest of the EU. Article 16 of the Brexit withdrawal agreement empowers either the EU or the UK to halt sections of it if it is inflicting economic issues.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin feels that all parties have a common desire to resolve these difficulties via discussion. He asked the United Kingdom and the European Union to "turn the corner" and act in the "best interests of people on the ground in Northern Ireland", Sky News reported.

The Brexit negotiators will meet again next week in London.

(Image: AP)