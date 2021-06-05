EU Bans Belarus Planes From Flying Over Its Airspace Over Arrest Of Raman Pratasevich

The European Union (EU) has banned Belarusian carriers from its airspace and airports over the controversial landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 and the detention of opposition activist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega on May 23. While the move was widely criticised by the West, EU ambassadors agreed during a meeting on June 4 to require the member states to deny Belarus’ carriers landing and taking off rights in the bloc and forbid them from overflying the territory of the 27 members states from June 5.

Furthermore, the European aviation safety agency (EASA) has also issued a directive that effectively bans EU aircraft from flying over Belarusian airspace or landing on its territory. The move comes in response to the criticism Belarus received for the interception of the Athens to Vilnius flight last month with Pratasevich and Sapega as passengers. Since the detention of the duo, there have been concerns over their health in the wake of their appearances in the video. As per The Guardian report, the opposition activist, in his latest video exhibited signs of abuse while apparently ‘confessing’ to the crimes against the Belarusian state.

Arrested Belarus dissident weeps in interview

EU move on Thursday followed the dissident Belarusian journalist and opposition activist weeping in an interview aired on state television. Pratasevich, who was arrested after the Ryanair flight was diverted to Minks after a mid-flight bomb scare, said that he was fully cooperating with investigators and declared that he respects Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko whom he opposed for several years.

The broadcast on Thursday was Pratasevich’s second appearance in two days after his arrest on May 23. As per the Associated Press, the 26-year-old was a founder of messaging app channel that was a crucial information conduit for opponents of the Belarusian President whose election to a sixth term last year was met with nationwide protests.

Some of the demonstrations against Lukashenko attracted as many as 100,000 people. At the end of the 90-minute interview, Pratasevich said,” I am cooperating absolutely fully and openly ... and live an ordinary, calm life, have a family, children, stop running away from something.” He then covered his face and wept.

IMAGE: AP