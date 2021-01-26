EU Calls On UK To Grant Full Diplomatic Status To Its Envoy In Fresh Row

The European Union has called on the United Kingdom to grant its envoy full diplomatic status after London refused to do so arguing EU is an organization and not a country. According to the Associated Press, the British government has refused to grant EU's first-ever ambassador to the UK, Joao Vale de Almeida, a full diplomatic status that includes immunity from prosecution under the Vienna Convention. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc will not accept this because every other nation, where they have missions, recognize EU ambassadors as diplomats.

Read: EU Proposes More Travel Restrictions To Stop Virus Variants

"We will not accept that the United Kingdom will be the only country in the world that doesn’t recognize the delegation of the European Union (as) the equivalent of a diplomatic mission. It’s not a friendly signal; the first one the United Kingdom has sent to us immediately after leaving the European Union. If things have to continue like this there are no good prospects," Borrell said after a meeting with EU foreign ministers on Monday.

Read: EU Pressures AstraZeneca To Deliver Vaccines As Promised

'Not asking for something new'

Borrell said that the EU is not asking for any special treatment for its envoy in the United Kingdom, adding neither it is asking for "something new". The EU official, however, gave no indication whether the bloc intends to take any retaliatory action against UK officials in Brussels. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has said that the EU delegation will have all privileges necessary for the smooth operation of their work.

Read: EU Weighs Response To Navalny Arrest, Protest Crackdown

This is the first open squabble between the European Union and the United Kingdom since Britain officially left the 27-member bloc on January 1. The European Union and the United Kingdom were earlier at loggerheads for months over the exit agreement before they finally reached a deal on December 24. The UK had entered the one-year transition phase earlier last year before it could officially leave the EU.

Read: EU Lawmakers Vote To Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction With Russia Over Navalny Row

