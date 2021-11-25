EU Chief Charles Michel Discusses Belarus Migrant Crisis And Ukraine With Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday, 24 November, discussed the situation in Belarus and Ukraine in a telephone call. In a statement, the Kremlin said that Putin, during the conversation, emphasised the need to resolve the Belarusian migrant crisis in the soonest possible time on the basis of international humanitarian law. Michel, on the other hand, told the Russian President that the EU was following the buildup of the Russian military on its border with Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Michel underlined that “de-escalation and stability are essential”. He also reminded Putin of Russia’s responsibility for reaching a peaceful settlement in eastern Ukraine. He discussed the EU’s interest in sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Discussed with President @KremlinRussia_E migration crisis in #Belarus



The EU is following closely the military buildup along Russia’s border with Ukraine.



De-escalation and stability are essential. pic.twitter.com/T7FJ7JtblN — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) November 24, 2021

The Kremlin, on the other hand, said that both sides stressed the importance of resolving the migration crisis in conformity with the norms of international humanitarian law. The Russian President said that the intention of the EU to introduce new sanctions against Belarus would prove counterproductive. Further, according to the statement, Putin also pointed to the use of tear gas, stun grenades, water cannons and other equipment by Polish security forces. He expressed the hope that further violence against migrants would be prevented to avoid escalation.

"When touching upon the situation on the borders of Belarus with EU countries, both sides emphasized the importance of having the migrant crisis resolved in the soonest possible time, on the basis of the norms of international humanitarian law," the statement said.

“The hope was expressed that Charles Michel would work with Warsaw to avoid violence against migrants and refrain from the actions that might result in an escalation," it added.

Belarus migrant crisis

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the migrant crisis escalated dramatically on November 8 at the border of Belarus with Poland, where migrants have been flocking to since the beginning of 2021. Thousands of people have approached the Polish border from Belarusian territory. Some of them have even tried to storm into Poland by getting over the barbed wire fence.

The EU countries have accused Minsk of deliberate escalation and called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, however, has said that the Western states are to shoulder the blame for the crisis as their actions make people flee from war.

(Image: AP)