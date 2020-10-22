EU Council President Charles Michel Calls Informal Video Conference Over COVID-19

European Council President Charles Michel, in a tweet on Wednesday, October 21, invited leaders for an informal video conference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, many European countries are now experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infection. As per his tweet, the video conference with other EU leaders is scheduled for October 29 wherein Michel is expected to ask the leaders to increase joint efforts in order to effectively tackle the virus.

Inviting leaders for an informal video conference on 29 October 2020 on COVID-19



We need to strengthen our collective effort to fight #COVID19 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 21, 2020

Informal meeting of EU leaders called

Europe has been experiencing a sharp resurgence of the COVID-19 virus since September, with many countries setting new single day case records. Recently, Spain became the first European country to surpass one million confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Spain, a nation of 47 million is struggling to contain a resurgence of the virus. Experts believe that the real number of infections and deaths in the country are much higher due to insufficient testing and the presence of asymptomatic cases.

Italy is currently in a similar position and on October 18 recorded 11,000 new COVID-19 cases. Italy has also announced a host of new measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 infections. As per the restrictions, mayors are allowed to close public squares and other gathering places after 9 pm, permitting access only to reach homes or businesses. Also, restaurants and bars are restricted to table service only after 6 pm.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 40 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,100,000. The US has reported more than 8 million positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of over 200,000.

