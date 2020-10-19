Italy Imposes New Restrictions After Record Increase In COVID-19 Cases For 5th Day

With another 11,705 positive cases reported, Italy recorded a record daily increase of the COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row on October 18. According to a tally by the John Hopkins University, Italy has a total of 414,241 cases with 36,543 fatalities. With a surge by 45 patients on October 18, a total number of 750 patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit due to the virus.

Italy battles coronavirus

On the same day new measures were announced by the Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte to curb the wave of growing cases. According to the reports by AP, at a news conference, Conte told journalists that the nation needed to enforce "all measures to avoid another general lockdown”. As per the restrictions, mayors are allowed to close public squares and other gathering places after 9pm, permitting access only to reach homes or businesses. Also, restaurants and bars are restricted to table service only after 6pm.

While gyms and pools remain open, all the local festivities have been banned. However, gyms and pools can be closed within a week if they don’t take safety measures. Speaking to reporters, Conte said, "Our objective is clear: We must prevent our country from plunging back into a generalized lockdown. Economic and social life have started to run again, the economic indices are very positive, industrial production is rising and we're recovering ground. We have to keep running”. Recently, Health Minister Roberto Speranza also announced that Italy will extend the state of COVID-19 emergency until January 31 next year. With the threat of a second wave looming large in Europe, the Giuseppe Conte-led government has decided to take the path of "prudence" and extend the lockdown. However, the opposition leaders do not support this step.

(Image Credits: AP)