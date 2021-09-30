EU General Court Annuls Moroccan Trade Deal Over Western Sahara Policies

The European Union (EU) apex court on Wednesday announced an annulment of trade ties that allowed Morocco to export goods from Western Sahara. The decision came as a verdict in the case brought to court by Polisario Front, the movement seeking Western Sahara's independence from Morocco, PTI reported. Morocco and Western Sahara are simmering in a 46-year-old conflict over disputed territory along the southern border.

“The agreements approved by the contested decisions (‘the agreements at issue’) are the result of negotiations conducted on behalf of the European Union with Morocco to amend previous agreements in the light of two judgments delivered by the Court of Justice,” EU said in a statement. Notably, as per the current annulment, EU-Morocco will no longer continue business in the agricultural and fishing sector. However, according to PTI, EU diplomat Josep Borrell and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita released a joint statement on ensuring a "legal framework which guarantees the continuation and stability of trade relations" between both fronts.

Change in EU-Morocco dynamics

It is noteworthy that the court ruling renders a great threat to the EU's relationship with Morocco since the former is Morroco's top trade partner and largest investor in North Africa. "However, the effects of those decisions are maintained over a certain period in order to preserve the European Union’s external action and legal certainty over its international commitments," the 27-nation bloc said in a statement.

Acknowledging Polisario Front's claims, the General Court in its findings asserted that the front is "recognised internationally as a representative of the people of Western Sahara and that the EU did not ensure it secured the consent of Saharawi people before sealing Agreements with Morocco. Polisario representative at EU Oubi Bachir took to Twitter to celebrate "a great victory for the desert cause."

The Morocco-Polisario Conflict

According to PTI, the conflict between Morocco and Western Sahara erupted in 1975 after the former claimed sovereignty over Western Sahara, a territory about its size in the southern border. It was the first time Polisario Front (which was formed to combat the Spanish colonial forces from 1973-1975) opposed Morocco. This sparked a war between Western Sahara and Polisario Front that lasted until 1991 when the UN-brokered ceasefire established a peacekeeping mission between both nations.

With inputs from PTI

Image: Unsplash (representative)